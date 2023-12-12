Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is clear that he would not think twice about playing Ross McCausland in the Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen on Sunday.

McCausland has come into his own at Rangers since Philippe Clement’s arrival and has been a big part of the new Gers boss’ plans.

The 20-year-old has quickly established himself in the first-team squad and has made an impact with his performances on the pitch.

He is in line to start against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday and Ferguson says that he has no worries about him playing on a big stage such as a cup final.

The Rangers legend stressed that apart from his ability, he has been really impressed by the attitude McCausland has shown in the first team and feels he is going to be a big player for the club going forward.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I’d have no fear playing the young man.

“I have been really impressed with not just his ability but his attitude, it’s great.

“When you see that attitude in a young player, you are desperate for him to do well.

“I think he has a great opportunity to become a big player for Rangers.”

McCausland could also start when Rangers take on Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night.