Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz does not have a release clause in his Villa Park contract, placing the club in a strong position to resist his departure, according to the Daily Mail.

Luiz has been a revelation for Unai Emery’s side this season and has been key to their success in the Premier League so far.

He has made as many as ten goal contributions in 24 appearances overall and is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Aston Villa are not at all interested in letting their player leave and have made plans to keep hold of him.

They turned down bids for Luiz in the summer of 2022 and he put pen to paper to a new contract later that same year.

It is suggested that the club are braced for interest in Luiz in the transfer window, which opens in a matter of weeks.

But there is no release clause in Luiz’s contract which interested sides could trigger.

As such, Aston Villa are in a strong position to rebuff any interest in Luiz and keep him as part of their squad.