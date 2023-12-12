The Saudi Pro League have taken to social media to rave about former Tottenham Hotspur star Georges-Kevin Nkoudou’s brilliant season at Damac.

The Cameroon international joined the north London club in 2016 from French club Marseille on a five-year deal.

Nkoudou’s time with Spurs however did not go according to plan and he was sent on loan spells away from Spurs.

He struggled to establish himself following loan spells at Burnley and Monaco and finally left Spurs in 2019, only three years after he joined them.

Nkoudou spent five seasons with Turkish club Besiktas before he joined Saudi Pro League side Damac last summer.

He has found his shooting boots in Saudi Arabia as the forward has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in his 15 league appearances and the Saudi Pro League have taken to social media to hail him.

“@gknkoudou is having some season 🔥”, the Saudi Pro League’s official X handle posted about the ex-Spurs star.

Nkoudou is only three goals behind Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently this season’s leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League.