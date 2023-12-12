Tottenham Hotspur target Sebastian Caceres is wanted by Italian side Torino and the club have slapped in a proposal to sign him.

The 24-year-old defender plies his trade in Mexico with Club America and has notched up more than 100 appearances for the club since joining them in 2020.

Caceres has come on to the radar of European clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham, who are expected to sign another defender in January, are firm admirers of Caceres.

It was claimed in Mexico last month that Tottenham had gone on to open discussions with Club America over a possible transfer.

However, Tottenham now have serious competition in the shape of Torino.

Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati wants to sign Caceres and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Sport Mediaset), he has sent an offer of €7m.

Whether Torino’s offer will do the trick remains to be seen, but the January transfer window is now just weeks away from opening.