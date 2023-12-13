Former Championship star Sam Parkin has hailed Bristol City boss Liam Manning as a talented coach, but admitted that he has seen no evident changes in the Robins’ style since his arrival.

Bristol City parted ways with Nigel Pearson after a disappointing start to the season and last month appointed former Oxford United boss Manning as their manager.

However, under Manning, Bristol City have yet to turn their season around, as they have only secured five points in six games.

Parkin believes that the Robins were not drastically bad under Pearson and pointed out that it is a difficult job for Manning to come in mid-season and change things around as he will need time to bed in his methods.

He thinks that the Bristol City boss is a talented manager, but stressed that he has not noticed any evident changes in the Robins’ games under him so far.

“Probably quite difficult coming in mid-season when things were not going drastically badly at Bristol City”, Parkin said on the What the EFL podcast.

“I think they spoke about the new manager coming in and implementing his kind of style that they want to run through the football club and I do not think it has been particularly evident.

“I think it is just one win in six under him and I think a lot of the supporters probably would be thinking it would have been better with sticking with Nigel Pearson for a little bit longer, so I think it is the bedding period and it might take some time.

“He is a talented coach, but at the moment, changes are not really evident.”

Bristol City are winless in their last four league games and on Saturday they will welcome Sunderland to Ashton Gate.