Crystal Palace are looking to sign players on loan in January, though they will prioritise experience, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles have struggled for form this season and are on a five-game winless run in the Premier League with their last win in the league coming against Burnley back in early November.

Taking their struggles in mind, manager Roy Hodgson has started planning for January, though they are keeping a few conditions in mind.

Crystal Palace want to make signings, but will be focusing their efforts on the loan market.

However, they are hopeful that they will be able to get their hands on experienced players on a temporary basis.

17-year-old Rochdale defender George Nevett has emerged as a possible target, though the Eagles face competition from a number of other Premier League clubs for his services.

They are also claimed to be keen on Juventus winger Matias Soule, though both Nevett and Soule do not fit the experienced bracket.

Palace are next due to take on champions Manchester City in the Premier League before then hosting Brighton.