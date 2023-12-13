Former Rangers manager Michael Beale has held initial discussions with Stoke City to become their new manager, though he is not the only one being considered, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Potters are in search of a new manager after Alex Neil was sacked following a 1-0 defeat against strugglers Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Stoke City board have wasted no time to start working on a possible replacement with a number of managers being considered.

Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace and recently-sacked Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom have had talks, while Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is rated.

Former Rangers boss Beale is also being considered, with initial talks held with the 43-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving the Scottish club in October.

He has a decent track record in the Championship having managed at Queen Park Rangers where he won nine of the 22 games he was in charge, drawing another four.

Beale struggled at Rangers though, despite being heavily backed in the summer transfer window.

The Gers recently brought in Phillipe Clement as his successor and the Belgian has cut down the gap to Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.