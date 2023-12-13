Former West Ham midfielder Jobi McAnuff has hailed Tottenham loanee Djed Spence for the attacking threat he poses on the pitch for his current side Leeds United.

After missing the start of the season with a ligament injury, the 23-year-old has just returned to action for the Whites, with whom he is currently on loan.

He was on the pitch for 82 minutes in the 1-0 defeat against Sunderland and was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing performance for the visitors at the Stadium of Light.

McAnuff took time to praise the 23-year-old for his athleticism and pace and also his ability to get up the pitch and be an attacking threat.

“His athleticism, his pace and his ability to get up the pitch has been on show”, McAnuff said on Sky Sports.

There was also praise in McAnuff’s words for the way Sunderland restricted the spaces on the pitch.

“But Sunderland have done well to restrict that space in behind.”

Spence is currently out on his second successive spell away from his parent club with his first one being at Rennes earlier this year.