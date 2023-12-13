Liverpool have opened talks with RB Leipzig to cut short Fabio Carvalho’s loan spell due to insufficient game time, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Last season, the 21-year-old midfielder featured 13 times in the Premier League for Liverpool and the majority of his appearances came as a substitute.

Due to competition in midfield, Liverpool sent out Carvalho on loan to Leipzig in the summer to aid his development.

However, the player has failed to establish himself in the starting line-up of the German outfit and has started only two games so far.

It is suggested that Liverpool are not happy with Carvalho’s game time, as he has registered only 257 minutes for Leipzig.

And it has been claimed that Liverpool are now in discussions with the German outfit to bring the midfielder back to Anfield in January.

Leipzig are set to take on Young Boys in the Champions League tonight and Carvalho is in contention for a start against the Swiss club.

Several clubs were interested in taking Carvalho on loan this summer and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are planning another loan spell for the midfielder.