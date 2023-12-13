Fixture: Celtic vs Feyenoord

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his team to play host to Feyenoord in the Champions League this evening.

The Scottish giants know they have been eliminated from the competition, while Feyenoord are guaranteed to finish third.

There may be little on the line, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his men to sign off on their Champions League campaign with a win in front of their own fans.

Feyenoord, who beat Celtic 2-0 in the earlier group stage clash, beat FC Volendam 3-1 in their last outing, while Celtic lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock.

Joe Hart is between the sticks for Celtic tonight, who field a back four of Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, Rodgers picks Tomoki Iwata, Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley, while Mikey Johnston and Luis Palma support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rodgers has options on his bench if changes are needed and they include James Forrest and Nathaniel Phillips.

Celtic Team vs Feyenoord

Hart, Johnston, Welsh, Scales, Taylor, Tomoki, McGregor, O’Riley, M Johnston, Palma, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Morrison, Lagerbielke, Philips, Turnbull, Holm, Oh, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston, Frame