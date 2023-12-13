Sunderland interim boss Mike Dodds is of the opinion that Leeds United failed to threaten the Black Cats defence on Tuesday with one of the best forward lines in the league.

Leeds United saw their seven-match unbeaten run come to an end at the Stadium of Light as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

Jobe Bellingham gave Sunderland the lead in the 78th minute of the game, but despite having the majority of the possession, Leeds failed to find the back of the net.

Dodds stated that Leeds have one of the best forward departments in the Championship and he is of the view that beside Trai Hume’s goal line clearance, Leeds failed to threaten Sunderland at any point of the game.

The Sunderland boss also praised his side for executing the game plan properly to stop the Leeds strikers from scoring goals.

“I will be honest and I do not feel at any point that they threatened our goal”, Dodds told Sunderland’s media.

“Obviously, Trai had the one where he cleared off the line.

“I appreciate that one, but up to that point, I think the XG or the expected goals were like 0.4 or something like that for a team who I feel potentially have the best front-half players in the league.

“It says how well the players executed the game plan.”

Leeds will take on Coventry City on Saturday and Daniel Farke’s side will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.