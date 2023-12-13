Swansea City are preparing to approach Tottenham Hotspur again for the services of Chris Davies, according to Sky Sports News.

The Welsh side are desperate to land Ange Postecoglou’s assistant and make him their new manager after they parted ways with Michael Duff.

However, they failed with their initial efforts to snap up Davies.

Swansea remain convinced that Davies is the man they want though and they are preparing to go back again to Tottenham with a new approach.

The Welsh giants will be looking to convince Tottenham to let Davies go and then sell the move to the assistant.

Losing Davies would be a blow to Postecoglou, but the Australian is not likely to stand in his assistant’s way if he wants to go.

Swansea played out a 1-1 draw away at Stoke City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

They are next in action at home against Middlesbrough, a clash then followed by another home game, against Preston North End.