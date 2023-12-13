Stoke City star Josh Laurent is of the view the Potters need to be more ruthless on the top end of the pitch to secure positive results.

The Potters are experiencing a rocky league season in the Championship as they are sitting 19th after 21 matches with only 22 points.

Scoring goals has been a real issue for Stoke this season as they have scored only 20 times in the league so far and they drew 1-1 against Swansea City on Tuesday, despite registering a lot more attempts on goal than the Swans.

Laurent feels that his side need to take better care of the ball in the final third which allows the defensive players some breathing space.

The Potters midfielder also insisted that his side need to be a lot more clinical when they attack and take their chances to wrap up the result in their favour.

“We just need to be more ruthless”, Laurent told the Potters’ in-house media after they drew with Swansea City.

“As I said we like to be more ruthless in the top end of the pitch.

“The last ten minutes of the game is easy, the game is done, the game is gone.

“We concede goals as a team, we need to score goals as a team.

“So, all of us need to be more ruthless, when we get those chances.

“[We need to] take a bit of more on that final pass and equally that gives the boys to the back, breathing space.

“Also, we need to defend as a team well.”

Laurent and his team-mates will look to be at their best when they face fifth-placed West Brom this Sunday away.