Aston Villa loan star Clement Lenglet has emerged as a potential defensive target for Serie A giants AC Milan ahead of the winter transfer window.

Lenglet joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona in the summer but has exclusively played in the Europa Conference League thus far.

He has not got a look-in from Unai Emery in the Premier League, where Aston Villa are sitting in third in the standings at the moment.

German champions Bayern Munich are considering making a move for him in the January transfer window.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), the Frenchman also has suitors in Italy for a mid-season move.

AC Milan are scouring the market for a centre-back and Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior is their primary target.

However, the Serie A giants also have alternatives in mind and Lenglet is one of the defenders they are tracking.

The defender is believed to be frustrated at Villa Park and Barcelona could decide to cut short his loan if they find another club for him in January.