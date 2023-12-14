Turkish outfit Besiktas have rejected the opportunity to sign Burnley out on loan striker Wout Weghorst, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Dutch frontman has been out on multiple loan spells away from Turf Moor after the Clarets got relegated from the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

The 31-year-old striker is still on Burnley’s books but he is plying his trade this season on loan at Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

Weghorst has scored four times for the Bundesliga team this term in 14 appearances but it has been suggested that he is not happy in Germany.

He has been linked with Galatasaray ahead of January, but according to Turkish daily Takvim, Weghorst’s agents have offered him to another Turkish club in the shape of Besiktas.

However, Besiktas president Hasan Arat rejected any idea of signing Weghorst due to irritation that he left the Black Eagles to join Manchester United in January this year.

Weghorst spent the first half of the previous season on loan at Besiktas where he impressed with 13 goal contributions in 18 all-competition matches.

However, he was desperate to link up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and ended his loan at Besiktas.

Vincent Kompany’s side are struggling to score freely in the top flight this season, with just 16 goals in 16 games, and it remains to be seen if they might think about bringing the Dutch international back in January.