Everton and Leeds United are keeping tabs on KRC Genk defenders Carlos Cuesta and Mark McKenzie, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Cuesta and McKenzie have been putting in impressive defensive performances as a centre-back pairing for Belgian side Genk.

They have looked good in the Europa Conference League as well as domestically and their showings are piquing the interest of clubs in England.

And they have attracted interest from both the Premier League and ambitious Championship teams.

Brighton, West Ham and Everton are looking at the two 24-year-olds and are keeping a close watch on their performances.

Leeds, who are sitting third in the Championship, have also been keeping a close eye on their progress this season.

The Whites are hoping to get promoted to the Premier League this season and are planning ahead.

It remains to be seen whether any of their four English suitors make a move for either of the two defenders in January.

Cuesta has a contract until 2026 with Genk while McKenzie’s deal will have 18 months left on it in the winter window.