Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has revealed that he feels Abdul Fatawu is the most exciting winger at the club right now.

The teenage sensation is on loan at Leicester for the entirety of this current campaign from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

He has become an important player under Enzo Maresca this term as he has featured 18 times for the Foxes this season already.

The 18-year-old Ghanaian international has contributed to five goals directly for the Foxes and Piper revealed how he likes Fatawu’s different traits.

He admitted that even though wide players like Stephy Mavididi and Kasey McAteer are going to have bright futures ahead, he feels that Fatawu is the most exciting winger at the Foxes.

“For me, at the minute he is my most exciting winger to watch at the football club”, Piper said on the When You’re Smiling podcast about the Foxes loan star.

“I like Mavididi, I like other wingers, Kasey McAteer’s going to have a bright future.

“But Fatawu, young lad, I like how he works back in, I like his energy, his passion, I like his aggression, with or without the ball.

“And, I like how he has the ball on central and he can move it either way.

“And he has that burst of five, ten yards, that can take him away.”

Now it remains to be seen if Fatawu will be able to keep his performance levels consistently high for the rest of the season to help the Foxes achieve promotion at the end of the current term.