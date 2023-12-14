Everton manager Sean Dyche has heaped praise on Lewis Dobbin, who he insists has been a great lad despite frustrations about not getting game time regularly.

After spending time on loan at Derby County, Dobbin is currently plying his trade with Dyche’s team and has featured in five Premier League games for the Toffees.

It was a special moment for the youngster at the weekend as he got his first senior goal for the Merseyside club, scoring the second of the two that helped Everton beat Chelsea 2-0.

The occasion was special not only for the player himself, but also for his team-mates and the fans who celebrated the goal with equal enthusiasm.

Dyche praised the Dobbin’s positive attitude in spite of not being a regular with the senior side.

“I loved the reaction of the team and the fans alike. You want to talk about that kind of bond with the fans, moments like that add on to that bond”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“I think it was an authentic moment for the team. They all responded to his goal. Great lad in fact. He is loaned out all the time.

“He wants to play, wants to be part of it and is frustrated by not getting enough minutes as he would like which some other players are as well.

“But he has also got that nice, healthy respect for the fact that how the team are going, who is playing etc etc.

“But he has come on and what a fine goal as well, a fine finish, what a first goal for him.”

The 20-year-old, a product of Everton’s youth academy, has represented England at different youth levels with his latest involvement being with their Under-19 team.