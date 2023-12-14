Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that Ronan Curtis has left Fratton Park after he recovered from his injury.

The 27-year-old has been a free agent since the summer after turning down the chance to extend his stay at Fratton Park.

Curtis had been out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury when his contract expired and needed to undergo a rehabilitation process.

The League One leaders gave him the opportunity to complete that process, but he has now left the club.

Giving a sneak peek into the departure of Curtis, the Portsmouth manager insisted that they have fulfilled their commitment to the player.

“Ronan is not here anymore. He has been gone for a couple of weeks now”, Mousinho told the BBC.

“We got him to the end of where we needed to get him to in terms of rehab.

“Our full commitment to Ronan was to make sure that he was rehabbed and was ready to train.“

Mousinho went on to stress on the fact that the club offered him the chance to stay but the player refused.

“Obviously, our decision was to offer him a contract in the summer which he turned down so that is I suppose it is on Ronan.”

Curtis left Portsmouth after five years, managing more than 200 appearances and making 99 goal contributions from the wing.