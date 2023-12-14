Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has insisted that Foxes forward Patson Daka needs to be a bit neater and tidier when he is on the pitch.

The Zambian international joined the Foxes back in the Premier League in 2021 on a five-year deal, but struggled to get going in his two seasons in the top flight.

Enzo Maresca has reduced Daka’s game time drastically this season as he has played only 135 minutes of league football to date.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho have been Maresca’s go-to strikers this season and Piper believes that Daka needs more game time to increase his confidence.

Daka however showed his quality in front of goal as he scored against Millwall on Wednesday and against Plymouth Argyle last week; but Piper urged the forward to be a bit more clean on the ball.

“Well, yes, he got his goal, I said before the game he needs to be a little more neat and tidy”, Piper said on the When You’re Smiling podcast after the Zambian scored a vital goal against Millwall in a 3-2 victory.

“And I always think that when I watch Patson Daka.

“But he scored, I thought his confidence rose when he got the goal.

“And his performance I thought improved in the second half.

“Little scruffy when he comes to the ball, it is going under his foot, it’s popping off him.

“I’m not having a go at the kid, he scored some goals on the international duty, he scored against Plymouth and did some nice things.

“He has got his goal tonight; I think he just needs more time in the first team.”

Daka now will be hoping to keep his starting spot when the Foxes face Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City away next week.