Liverpool are keeping an eye on Lille’s teenage sensation Leny Yoro and are determined to play a role in his future, with the Reds joining other Premier League sides in the hunt.

The France youth international broke into Lille’s senior team last season as a 17-year-old and featured in 15 all-competition games.

This season he is clocking regular game time for the French outfit and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the Premier League’s giants, who spy a gem in the making.

Manchester United and Manchester City have already held talks with Lille for Yoro.

And now according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Liverpool have also set their eyes on 18-year-old central defender Yoro.

The Reds are planning for the future and have been impressed with how Yoro is showing maturity beyond his tender years in the French top flight.

It is claimed that Liverpool are determined to make sure they play a part in Yoro’s future.

The young central defender has already featured 19 times for the French club this term and he managed to score three goals in the process as well.

Now it remains to be seen if Liverpool will approach the Ligue 1 side for Yoro in the January transfer window with experienced Reds’ defender Joel Matip set to miss the rest of the season due to injury.