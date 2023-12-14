Liverpool are interested in Hacken talent Momodou Lamin Sonko and they are set to scout the teenager during the Swedish outfit’s game against Qarabag FK tonight.

The 18-year-old left winger came through Hacken’s academy system and made his senior debut last season.

Sonko is highly rated by the Swedish outfit and he has been in impressive form this season, scoring seven goals and assisting four times in 27 league appearances.

The youngster’s performances have attracted attention from several European outfits and Liverpool are one of them.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Liverpool will send scouts to watch Sonko during Hacken’s Europa League fixture against Qarabag in Baku.

German outfit RB Leipzig and Spanish club Barcelona are also keen on landing the 18-year-old winger.

Sonko has been a regular for Hacken during their Europa League campaign and has netted twice in the process.

The winger has a contract with Hacken that expires at the end of June 2025 and it remains to be seen whether he will arrive at Anfield in January.