Danny Collins is of the opinion that Sunderland caretaker manager Mike Dodds is tactically aware and pointed out that he has shown he can change things if needed.

The Sunderland hierarchy decided to part ways with Tony Mowbray after the Black Cats’ inconsistent form in recent games and Dodds is the caretaker.

Dodds, who worked with Sunderland’s academy and as assistant manager to Alex Neil and Mowbray, has managed to secure two straight wins against promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

Collins pointed out that the 37-year-old tactician knows the club and their players and added that Dodds is a man with tactical awareness.

The ex-Black Cats star also feels that the interim boss has also shown that he is capable of changing things if needed and thinks that after back-to-back wins against high-flying sides like Leeds and West Brom, Dodds has not harmed his chances of landing the job on a permanent basis.

When asked whether Dodds is a contender for the Sunderland managerial role, Collins told Sunderland’s media: “Let us look at it from his point of view and the board and their point of view as well.

“Obviously, there are names going to be linked, and they are going to have a look at different managers and weigh things up.

“But he knows the players straight away; he has been here for a long time now…Yes, he has shown that he can change things up if needed to.

“Tactically aware of what is going on and what more can you do? Winning games of football and we are not talking about some of the lesser teams who are struggling in the league; we are talking about two of the high flyers who are in the playoffs with us, so he has not done himself any harm at all.”

Sunderland will travel to Ashton Gate on Saturday to take on Bristol City and it remains to be seen whether Dodds will be in the dugout and in charge of the Black Cats against the Robins.