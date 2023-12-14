Fixture: Real Betis vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his side for the Gers’ crucial final Europa League group stage game, against Real Betis, this evening.

The Gers have headed to Spain in good heart and knowing they must equal the result Sparta Prague get against Aris Limassol to get into the knockout round.

If Rangers fail to do that then they will drop down into the Europa Conference League.

They may need to do something that no team have managed against Betis this season, record a win at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Rangers are without Todd Cantwell, Ryan Jack and Danilo.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers tonight, while at the back Clement picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees the Rangers manager deploy John Lundstram Jose Cifuentes and Sam Lammers, while Ross McCausland and Abdallah Sima support Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Kemar Roofe and Rabbi Matondo.

Rangers Team vs Real Betis

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Cifuentes, Lammers, McCausland, Sima, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, K Wright, Souttar, Matondo, Sterling, Roofe, Devine, Lyall, McKinnon