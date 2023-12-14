Tottenham Hotspur do not need to shift out a defender to bring a new one in, with centre-back their priority position to recruit in during the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he wants to sign a new centre-back when the transfer window opens.

The squad he currently has on offer has been stretched owing to multiple injury issues and there are different areas that require attention.

It has been suggested that to sign another defender, Tottenham would need to shift one out, with cash tight in north London

However, the situation has changed and Tottenham will be able to sign a defender in January without offloading.

Galatasaray’s Danish defender Victor Nelsson and Club America’s Sebastian Caceres are two defenders to have been linked with Spurs.

Tottenham are looking at other positions to strengthen too, but defence is the priority.

Spurs have another four games to play before the transfer window opens and will take on Nottingham Forest, Everton, Brighton and Bournemouth.