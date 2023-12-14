Newcastle United legend John Anderson has admitted that the Magpies showed their lack of experience in European football against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side crashed out of European football following a 2-1 defeat at home to AC Milan, which saw them finish bottom of their Champions League group.

Joelinton gave Newcastle the lead in the first half but AC Milan scored twice after the break to seal all three points and a place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Anderson conceded that Newcastle’s inexperience at the level came to the forefront against the Rossoneri as they should have focused more on defending their lead.

He stressed that the second half was far too open for his liking and AC Milan were always going to punish Newcastle for being too adventurous.

The Newcastle legend said on BBC Radio Newcastle: “We got ourselves in front tonight and if anything, we showed a little bit naivety again of not being in this competition.

“You go one up, you defend a little bit better, you get people behind the ball because in European competitions the quality some of these sides have that they can hurt you on the break.

“We went looking for that second goal, we threw bodies forward and left us open at the back, especially in the second half.

“The second half was unbelievable in how open it was.”

Newcastle are sitting seventh in the Premier League standings and are facing a battle to qualify for Europe again this season.