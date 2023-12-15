Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his side to go up against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest in an away Premier League clash this evening.

Postecoglou takes his men to the City Ground on the back of a comprehensive win over Newcastle United, which has brought the feel-good factor back to Spurs.

The Australian boss will want another win recording this evening and will be aware that Nottingham Forest have been shaky of late, something which has led to pressure on Cooper.

Postecoglou continues to have an extensive injury list, to which has been added Giovani Lo Celso following an injury in training.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham this evening, while in defence Postecoglou goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Spurs deploy Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson support Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where his options include Bryan Gil and Oliver Skipp.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Forster, Royal, Dorrington, Dier, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Donley, Veliz