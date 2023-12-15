Sheffield Wednesday star Will Vaulks believes that the league table can change quickly in the Championship and is confident in the Owls’ ability to avoid relegation.

The Owls have had a disappointing start to the season, but under their new boss, Danny Rohl, they have managed to pick up seven points from their last four games.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to welcome fellow relegation strugglers Queens Park Rangers, who are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, to Hillsborough at the weekend.

Vaulks, who has been a regular in Rohl’s starting line-up, thinks their form is improving and insisted that Sheffield Wednesday are on the right path.

He admits that the league table, where they sit in 23rd place, does not look good for them, but stressed that the table can change very quickly in the Championship and he is confident of escaping relegation this season.

“Things are on the up now and that’s what we have to focus on”, Vaulks said at a press conference.

“The team are going in the right direction.

“The table doesn’t look great but it can change so quick in the Championship

“We have to believe we can get out of it, we have so many points to play for and I truly believe we can do it.”

QPR are unbeaten in their last four visits to Hillsborough and Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to steal three points from Marti Cifuentes’ side to boost their survival hopes.