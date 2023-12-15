Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to negotiate a buy option in a potential loan deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The German club have been making steady progress in talks to sign the Dutch midfielder from Manchester United in the winter window.

There are other clubs in the fray as well but Eintracht Frankfurt have raced ahead in the race to sign him and are in pole position to grab Van de Beek.

Negotiations are still ongoing between the two clubs but they are closing in on agreeing on a loan deal for the midfielder.

And according to German daily Bild, the Bundesliga outfit are also keen to negotiate an option to buy in the potential agreement.

Eintracht Frankfurt see Van de Beek as a long-term player for the club and want a buy option in the loan deal.

Manchester United have also agreed to pay 60 per cent of the midfielder’s salary during his loan stay in Frankfurt.

After a largely unsuccessful spell at Manchester United, Van de Beek is prepared to move on from Old Trafford.

He has been on the fringes of the squad and has hardly got any game time under Erik ten Hag.