Wayne Rooney is interested in taking Derby County midfielder Max Bird to Birmingham City in the January transfer window, according to the Sunday Mirror.

A 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend arrived as a much-needed boost for Rooney and his Birmingham side.

Blues were in contention for the playoff spots when John Eustace was sacked and under Rooney, they have dropped down to 16th in the Championship.

However, Birmingham are still prepared to back Rooney in the winter window as the manager looks to add fresh faces to his squad.

And it has been claimed that the Birmingham boss wants to reunite with a familiar face in Bird during the winter window.

The 23-year-old midfielder is an academy product at Derby and played under Rooney when he was the Rams manager.

He has remained a great admirer of Bird and is pushing to take him to St. Andrew’s in the winter transfer window.

Losing Bird would be a big blow to a Derby side who are looking to win promotion back to the Championship.

The midfielder has clocked 14 appearances in League One for Derby this term and even chipped in with two goals.