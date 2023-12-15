Rory Loy has insisted that Aberdeen have no reason to be defensive against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final and believes that they can beat the Gers on their day.

Rangers will be coming into Sunday’s big cup final at Hampden Park high on confidence after beating Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Thursday night.

However, Aberdeen also produced an incredible result in Europe with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

The Glasgow giants are the favourites to win the game on Sunday, but Loy insisted that Aberdeen have proved that they have the players to beat Rangers on their day.

He insisted that the Dons do not have to play defensively and have the talent to take the game to Philippe Clement’s men at Hampden Park.

The former Rangers striker said on BBC Radio Scotland: “The two results tonight set Sunday up really nicely.

“I hope Aberdeen come out, as they should, and have a go at Rangers and make it a right good game.

“I don’t see any reason with the players they have at their disposal to get eleven men behind the ball or anything like that.

“They have been to Ibrox and won, they got a draw at Pittodrie and they are more than capable of beating Rangers on their day.

“I just hope that it’s an open and expansive game and the talent on show really comes to the fore.”

Clement will hope that Rangers avoid a misstep and continue their momentum by winning their first trophy of the season on Sunday.