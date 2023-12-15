Daniel Farke has insisted that Charlie Cresswell is a proven performer in the Championship but conceded that he is finding it tough to get into the Leeds United team due to the fierce competition in the backline

Cresswell proved himself on loan at Millwall last season but has struggled to get regular game time at Elland Road in the ongoing campaign.

He has made just one start in the Championship and has found it hard to dislodge the reliable centre-back pairing of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk, while Liam Cooper is also in front of him.

The defender has not been even making the matchday squads, but Farke insisted that he has nothing to prove to him as last season showed that Cresswell is a proven performer in the Championship.

However, he conceded that the defender is unlucky that he is in the same squad as Rodon, Struijk and Cooper.

The Leeds boss insisted that Cresswell needs to remain ready to get a chance and insisted that he would not hesitate to play him when needed.

Farke said in a press conference: “Charlie doesn’t have to prove anything.

“He was more or less the player of the season at Millwall last season. He has proven that he can be an outstanding defender at this level.

“His only problem is that we have a lot of competition in that position in Joe, in Pascal – two of the top defenders this season.

“Liam is a reliable and unbelievable guy – club captain and always delivering.

“It’s a tough competition but you have to keep going and stay professional and make sure that you are on the spot when you get your chance because this chance can come quicker than you expect.

“If Charlie does, he is the perfect player and I would have no problem at all to start him and give him minutes.”

Cresswell is attracting attention ahead of the January transfer window, with Southampton amongst the clubs keen on him.