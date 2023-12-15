The agent of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Radu Dragusin has admitted that interested clubs have been in touch over his client.

Dragusin, 21, is currently turning out for Serie A side Genoa, who he helped to win promotion from Serie B last season.

The defender’s performances have seen him pop onto the radar of several sides, including Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Genoa could be tested with offers for Dragusin and the player’s agent, Florin Manea, admits that interested sides have made contact.

He stressed there are no offers on the table for the defender so far, but revealed he will speak with Genoa to see the lie of the land.

“I can say that there have been some contacts because he is a player that several clubs like, but at the moment there are no official offers”, Manea was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

“He wants to finish the season with Genoa, then he will be focused on the European Championship with his national team.

“We will speak with the club and take stock of the situation, so as to understand how things can evolve.”

While Dragusin is looking to see out the campaign with Genoa, his stance could change if Premier League sides put big money on the table next month.