Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that he would love to be in charge of the Yorkshire team for the next six years but feels that to do that he would have to achieve all his short, mid, and long-term targets.

Farke has been in charge of the Leeds United team for less than six months but has done a decent job so far taking the side to the third spot in the Championship table.

On their way to doing that, the Whites built up a seven-game unbeaten run which was only broken by Sunderland on Tuesday.

Heading towards the business end of the season, the German manager has been confronted with the question of his long-term future at the club.

Farke insists that he would love to stay with Leeds United for the next six years but it will be a challenge to do that after the two difficult years he has gone through at Borussia Monchengladbach and Norwich City.

However, to fulfil that goal the requirement will be to achieve their short, mid and long-term goals, Farke insists.

“You never know, this job always comes with lot of pressure and it is never easy”, Farke said at a press conference.

“I have been here for not even six months it feels a little bit like six years because so much has happened during this time.

“I have to say that I love it here.

“If I am still allowed to be here for six years and would be allowed to help this club to achieve something special, I would love it.

“It would also mean that we have achieved our target because I spoke quite honestly about what my targets are in the mid and long term.

“On the short term, it is obviously a bit difficult after two difficult years.

“But I want to head in the right direction and yes I want to be successful.”

Leeds United are now set to take on Coventry City in their next match on Saturday where they will look to bounce back from the Sunderland disappointment.