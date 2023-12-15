Lille have put an eye-watering asking price on Liverpool and Manchester City target Leny Yoro, who is also the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Teenage defender Yoro has been leaving scouts drooling with his performances for Lille at Ligue 1 and he is tipped to reach the very top of the game.

His potential has put him firmly on the radar of a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool interested, while Manchester City and Manchester United have contacted Lille.

PSG are also looking to snap up Yoro, but any club wanting to sign him will have to pay a big price.

The 18-year-old, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, is valued by Lille at a whopping €50m.

Unless €50m is offered, Lille are not even prepared to sit at the negotiating table to discuss a deal.

PSG are claimed to be prepared to meet the price as they feel Yoro represents a good bet to become one of the world’s top centre-backs.

Lille are presently working on locking Yoro down on a new contract, with the club keen not to lose him yet.