Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are constantly following the performances of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 21-year-old Romanian centre-back is on the books at Serie A side Genoa and has proven his mettle in the Italian top flight.

Dragusin spent the first half of last term on loan at Genoa, doing enough to convince the Rossoblu to sign him on a permanent basis.

Genoa’s call to sign him looks likely to be rewarded with a big profit in the future, with several sides keen on the Romanian.

He has been linked with Tottenham and Newcastle and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Spurs and the Magpies are constantly following his performances for Genoa.

Both Premier League sides are making sure they do their homework on the defender who, after helping Genoa win promotion from Serie B last term, is now confirming his talent in Serie A.

Spurs are expected to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window, while Newcastle’s squad has been stretched of late and they too are tipped to be active next month.

From within Italy, AC Milan are also keeping an eye on Dragusin and it remains to be seen for how much longer Genoa will be able to keep hold of him.