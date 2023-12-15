Steven Thompson has insisted that Rangers still lack quality in attack despite the squad growing in confidence under Philippe Clement this season.

Rangers have reached the last 16 of the Europa League by beating Real Betis 3-2 at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, which was their first win against Spanish opponents in Spain.

The Glasgow giants have also cut down Celtic’s lead in the title race and are set to face Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

From a squad that looked lost under Michael Beale a few months back, they are now looking like a much more confident and organised side under Clement this season.

However, Thomspon stressed that despite the confidence, Rangers still lack quality in forward areas and Clement will need help to land an attacker or two in the winter transfer window.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “They are a squad that have grown in confidence.

“I do think they are still short of quality.

“When they start getting the injured players back that will help.

“But I still think they need a little bit of help in forward areas.

“It will be something that the manager will be looking at in January and who he is able to bring in.”

Clement has indicated that he will be looking to make additions to his Rangers squad in January and striker is a priority.