Sheffield United could spend a fair bit of money on signing players when the transfer window opens in January to try to avoid the drop, according to the Athletic.

Following a disappointing start to their first season since returning back to the top flight, the Blades have parted ways with manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The 46-year-old has been replaced by a returning Chris Wilder, who has just registered his first win against Brentford.

Despite that, Sheffield United find themselves rock bottom, five points off safety.

Dreading the prospect of getting relegated yet again, Sheffield United could invest heavily in the market in a few weeks’ time.

They could not sign any players in January owing to a transfer embargo that had been placed on them for defaulting on payments.

They have been FFP compliant which means that there are no restrictions now in place on them.

It now remains to be seen how much the Sheffield United board sanction Wilder to spend on strengthening his squad for the business end of the season.