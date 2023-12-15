Sunderland are expected to appoint former Rangers manager Michael Beale as their new boss, according to Sky Sports News.

Beale has been out of work since being sacked by Rangers earlier this season following a dismal spell of form and summer signings flopping under him.

The ex-QPR boss is keen to return to work quickly though as he looks to bounce back and could be Sunderland bound.

Beale is in advanced talks with Sunderland over taking over at the Stadium of Light.

It is suggested that he is expected to be named the new Sunderland boss.

Beale has experience managing in the Championship after a brief stint with QPR, who he left to take the Rangers job.

QPR and Rangers count as the only two managerial posts Beale has held so far.

Sunderland will be hoping that Beale can hit the ground running at the club and continue the good form the side have displayed under caretaker Mike Dodds.