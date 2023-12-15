Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that his players need to override the negativity surrounding the club following their European exit and move forward.

The Magpies crashed out of Europe on Wednesday night after they lost 2-1 to AC Milan at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle finished bottom of their group and even missed the chance to play in the Europa League in the latter half of the season.

With Newcastle very much in the mix for European qualification again this term, Howe admitted that getting over the midweek disappointment is going to be a real challenge for his players.

He stressed that there is now negativity surrounding the club even if the feeling is different inside the squad and his players will need to find a way to override it and get to the other side in a positive mood.

Howe said in a press conference: “It is going to be a big test to our ability to respond.

“There will be a narrative that will be negative. We have to override that.

“It is a brilliant group and by the time the next game kicks off we will be ready for it.

“It won’t be negative internally; I know what happens externally.

“It is down to us and how we handle it. We just have to respond in the way we have so many times since I’ve been here.”

Newcastle will be taking on an in-form Fulham side at St. James’ Park on Saturday.