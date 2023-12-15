Coventry City boss Mark Robins believes that the quality his side’s next opponent Leeds United possess throughout their squad is enviable given that they have been in the Premier League recently.

After playing Southampton on Wednesday, Coventry are set to take on yet another side coming down from the Premier League in the form of Leeds on Saturday.

The Whites have been in impressive form of late, building a seven-game unbeaten run before losing their last game 1-0 against Sunderland.

There are a number of players in the Leeds team who stayed after their relegation from the top-flight.

A number of players have also been signed, leaving the Coventry manager impressed.

Robins believes that the quality Daniel Farke’s side possess is enviable and they have built the right to have that kind of squad available in the Championship.

“They’ve got some quality in there and the quality that they possess throughout the side and throughout the squad is enviable”, Robins said in a press conference.

“But they are where they are, because they’ve been in the Premier League very recently and they’ve built that right to have that squad available to them in the Championship.

“They’re trying to make that return and the challenges for us tomorrow are going to be varied, but we’re going to face those head on.”

Coventry City managed to hold on to a 1-1 draw against Southampton and it remains to be seen how they perform at Elland Road.