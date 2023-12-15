West Ham United scouted Panathinaikos forward Fotis Ioannidis in the Europa League on Thursday evening and he grabbed another goal in the competition.

David Moyes is looking to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, but it is unclear how much backing he will receive given the uncertainty over whether he will be in charge into next term.

The club’s recruitment department are continuing to do their job though and a scout headed to Greece to take in Panathinaikos’ meeting with Maccabi Haifa.

According to Greek outlet SDNA, the man West Ham went to watch was forward Ioannidis.

The 23-year-old has been in red hot form this season, helping himself to five goals in six Europa League matches, along with striking two times in Champions League qualifying.

In the Greek Superleague, Ioannidis has scored five times in 12 games.

He scored again in Panathinaikos’ 2-1 home loss against Maccabi Haifa and the West Ham scout will have submitted his report after an up-close look.

Panathinaikos have Ioannidis locked down on a contract until the summer of 2027 and West Ham may have to dig deep to sign him.

Despite his goal heroics, Panathinaikos finished bottom of their Europa League group with four points.