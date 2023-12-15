Rory Loy has insisted that Philippe Clement’s Rangers side are a far cry from the team Michael Beale left behind when he was sacked earlier this season.

Rangers produced a monumental performance to beat Real Betis 3-2 in the Europa League at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Thursday night.

It was the club’s first win against a Spanish side in Spain and the three points took them directly to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Rangers have another big game on Sunday when they will face Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final and Loy insisted that Clement has shown his ability to get results in big games.

Beale by contrast struggled to get the best out of Rangers and there were a host of players who had been completely written off by many due to their displays under him; Loy thinks that the Gers though look transformed under Clement.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “He has certainly put a marker down tonight to show that he has got the nous to fix things and get results when it matters.

“I just feel that they didn’t look particularly comfortable in the first half but in the second half, they did look a lot more controlled.

“That’s a world away from where Michael Beale was when he left the club at that particular time.”

Beale is currently the favourite to become the new manager at Sunderland, where he will try to rebuild his managerial reputation.