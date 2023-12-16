Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Hearts to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Rodgers saw his men slump to a surprise defeat away at Kilmarnock last weekend, but they did get a morale-boost by beating Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek.

Hearts arrive at Celtic Park on the back of two defeats, having lost to Rangers and Aberdeen, respectively, and will have to turn in a good display to avoid a trio of losses.

The last meeting between the two sides came in October and saw Celtic run out 4-1 winners at Tynecastle.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal this afternoon, while at the back Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor as a four.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy David Turnbull, Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley, while Mikey Johnston and Luis Palma support Kyogo Furuhashi.

If the Celtic boss needs to shake things up then he has options to turn to on the bench that include James Forrest and Daizen Maeda.

Celtic Team vs Hearts

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Turnbull, McGregor, O’Riley, M Johnston, Palma, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Oh, Kwon, Bernabei, Bernardo, Maeda, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh