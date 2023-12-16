Crystal Palace and Everton are keeping a close eye on the situation of Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye, who could move next month, according to the Sun.

Sheffield United fought a losing battle to keep hold of Ndiaye last summer and eventually had to sell him to Marseille for a fee which was around the £20m mark.

Ndiaye played a big part in getting the Blades up to the Premier League and Marseille had high hopes for the Senegalese attacker after splashing so much cash on him.

He has so far struggled to make an impact in France though, turning out 21 times across all competitions and scoring just once.

Ndiaye’s stock remains high in England and amid suggestions Marseille may look to move him on, Premier League sides are keen.

Crystal Palace, who are in the market for loan additions, are keeping an eye on the 23-year-old’s situation, while Everton, keen before he joined Marseille, are also interested.

Sheffield United could make a play also in a bid to take Ndiaye back to Bramall Lane.

Ndiaye is on a long term deal at Marseille and the jury is out on what kind of deal they may find to be acceptable after making such a big investment in him.