Crystal Palace have their eyes on RC Lens’ 18-year-old centre-back Souleymane Sagnan, with the Eagles very keen, it has been claimed in France.

Palace have developed a knack for signing young talents in England and are now looking to do the same in European markets.

They are looking at the French market, which has been a happy hunting ground for Premier League clubs looking for young talents.

Their scouts have been looking at several young talents in France and one in particular has piqued Crystal Palace’s interest.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the club are keeping track of 18-year-old Lens centre-back Sagnan.

A product of the Lens academy, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the French club but has already been generating excitement.

His performances in the UEFA Youth League have particularly impressed Crystal Palace who are interested in signing him.

He has a contract until 2025 and Lens have high hopes of him making the grade at the French club.

It remains to be seen whether Palace move early for Sagnan and try to sign him in the January window.