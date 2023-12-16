Tam McManus has insisted that more than Brendan Rodgers, Celtic’s recruitment team need to be blamed for a shocking summer transfer window.

Celtic’s second successive league loss, to Hearts today at Parkhead, has opened Rodgers up to severe criticism.

With Celtic out of Europe and now their league form faltering, the Bhoys manager is coming under pressure for their poor performances and now a couple of bad results.

McManus admitted that a shocking result like today at Parkhead will naturally bring some criticism to Rodgers and the Celtic board who have been accused of not spending enough money.

However, he believes Celtic’s recruitment team must come under more scrutiny because the club had a shockingly bad summer transfer window from a position of strength.

The former Scottish Premiership star took to Twitter and wrote: “Shocking result for Celtic today and the pressure really cranks up on the manager and the board.

“But also the recruitment from Mark Lawell/recruitment team at Celtic has been absolutely abysmal, [I] can’t think of a worse window.

“That’s where the finger should squarely be pointed at.”

If Rangers win their two games in hand, they will go above Celtic and to the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.