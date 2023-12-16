Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel thinks that Brendan Rodgers’ cannot match Ange Postecoglou’s substitutions at Celtic, with the Australian’s changes always having an impact.

Celtic went down to a damaging 2-0 defeat at home against Hearts on Saturday afternoon and could now be overhauled in the Scottish Premiership by Rangers if the Gers win both their games in hand.

Rodgers’ Celtic have regularly been criticised for their performances this season, but the Northern Irishman had kept the side on course for the title.

Now criticism is heating up and Dalziel feels he has noticed a key thing that Rodgers does not do as well as Postecoglou did.

He feels that when Postecoglou made changes during a game while at Celtic, they always had an impact, while Rodgers’ changes do not change the match at all.

“The one thing I have noticed about Celtic is their substitutions make no impact, very little impact”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Under Postecoglou, he could bring on three subs, 70 minutes and you could guarantee something was going to happen.

“They would probably go and score a few goals or they would go and run over the top of teams in the last 15, 20 minutes whenever they were brought on.



“Brendan Rodgers just throws bodies on for the sake of throwing bodies.”

Celtic now have to lick their wounds and prepare to bounce back when bottom of the table Livingston make the journey to Celtic Park next weekend, with an increasing number of Bhoys supporters now having doubts about Rodgers.