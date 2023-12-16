Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart has admitted that the win over Celtic has averted some trouble that was bubbling in the away side’s camp.

Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley’s goals in the first half at Parkhead were enough to win Hearts the game 2-0 against Celtic.

It was Celtic’s second league defeat on the trot and Hearts’ first win at Parkhead in 14 years, with a result which has sent shockwaves through the Scottish Premiership.

While Celtic have been left to stew over back-to-back defeats, Hearts also needed the result as they came into the game on the back of two losses against Rangers and Aberdeen, respectively.

Stewart insisted that it was a deserved victory for Hearts and also the biggest win for Steven Naismith since he took charge of the club.

He conceded that Hearts needed that result as there was some trouble brewing after two defeats on the trot.

The former Hearts midfielder said on BBC Sportsound: “It was a good Hearts performance.

“They were comfortable and thoroughly deserved the victory.

“No question, this is the biggest result for Steven Naismith since he took over.

“And it was much-needed since it seemed like a bit of trouble was bubbling under the surface.”

Hearts will hope to carry the momentum to their next game when they host St. Mirren at Tynecastle next Saturday.