Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel has insisted there is no way Celtic are going to sack Brendan Rodgers as manager now, with talk of moving on the Northern Irishman surfacing too soon.

Rodgers is now coming under substantial pressure at Celtic after a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Hearts.

If Rangers now win their two games in hand then they will overtake Celtic, just weeks after many had written off there being any prospect of a title race in the Scottish Premiership.

Some Celtic fans have started to call for Rodgers’ head, but Dalziel thinks it is far too soon to start talking about making a change in the dugout.

The former top flight striker also insists that there is no way that Celtic will sack Rodgers yet, though he does understand fan frustration given the standard of football which has been served up.

“I totally take on board that the Celtic fans are angry. They are not playing good football, they are used to good, entertaining football”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“But I’ve got to be honest and say I think it’s a bit early to be looking to sack Brendan Rodgers.

“It’s not going to happen.

“I know that they are disappointed. Brendan Rodgers will know that, he’s an experienced manager, he knows that he carries the can.

“He will know the pressure he is coming under, but I think it’s a bit early for sacking Brendan Rodgers.”

Rodgers has a crunch game coming up before the end of the year when Celtic’s rivals Rangers make the trip to Celtic Park.

The Gers could arrive with a spring in their step if they can win the Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen on Sunday.